Energy, environment, other concerns dominate TEDx Focus on N’Delta

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Conference convener, TEDxPort Harcourt Countdown, Rivers state, enters another edition with concerns over energy, nature, environment, food and community actions to improve livelihoods with the Niger Delta in the heart of deliberations.

Other focal areas include materials, finance, public health, and storytelling to scrutinize the theme, ‘The Next Now’ in the TEDxPortHarcourt Countdown 2025.

Donald Okudu, Curator and Primary Licensee on the programme said, “The framework draws from the global TED Countdown pillars; Energy, Nature, Food, Materials, Finance and Community Action, while expanding to include Public Health and Storytelling as locally significant themes for the Niger Delta.

“These areas reflect the region’s unique challenges and opportunities, from oil dependency and ecosystem degradation to food security, public health risks, and the power of culture in mobilizing communities.

“Key areas include accelerating energy trends through renewables and EVF, protecting nature and biodiversity such as mangroves and coastal ecosystems, building resilient food systems in flood prone and riverine areas and advancing materials innovation through recycling and circular economy models.”

Continuing studies in the region are pointing to a relationship between years of pollution and the many diseases that now emanate in the region, soot coming under intense study as new ailments have been identified.

To maximise impact, speakers moved beyond highlighting problems to showcasing practical solutions, innovative ideas, or inspiring commitments, sharing personal experiences and tangible local innovations to humanize climate issues that resonates with diverse audiences.

Representatives from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), TotalEnergies, Renaissance African Energy Limited, Technexus, and Border Community Development Agency who all support the conference informed on sustained corporate efforts at building carbon credit, renewable energy, etc.

Dr Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director, NDDC, said: “Countdown is a global initiative, but its impact begins locally. By amplifying voices from the Niger Delta, we’re redefining what climate leadership looks like in Africa.”

Also brought into focus were the impact of the Plastic Pecycling Plant in Elelenwo, Port Harcourt to issues of biofuels and how companies operating in the region can help communities build resilience against flooding.

Above all, each session made to leave attendees with a clear sense of what action can and must be taken immediately, reinforcing ‘The Next Now’ as a call to urgent and collective action.

The mission is to help communities play crucial roles that would shift global climate narrative from viewing Africa as a vulnerable region to recognizing it as a builder of scalable, sustainable solutions.