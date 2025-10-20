EndSars: Arewa leader demands justice for northerners killed in Rivers

By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the south Alhaji Musa Saidu has called for justice for northerners allegedly killed in Rivers state during the end SARS protest, adding that their families should be adequately compensated.

Saidu recalled in a chat with the Vanguard that during the protest in the Obigbo area of Rivers state some innocent traders were allegedly attacked and killed under the guise of the end SARS protest.

He said he spoke out on the killings when it occurred , adding that as the leader of Arewa in the south he took up the responsibility to bury the remains of those killed.

The Northern leader also urged Nigerians to go with the military’s position that dismissed as untrue report by some media houses that some soldiers were being tried over a failed coup plot.

He said the federal government should sanction bloggers allegedly overheating the body politic with the news of the alleged failed plot, adding that some were making unhealthy statements that were inciting.

“This issue of alleged failed coup plot , the military has dismissed it as untrue . But I am surprised that some bloggers have been feasting on it , alleging that the north is known for coup. They should be sanctioned for such a reckless statement.

“I am a nationalist when I see unsubstantiated claims that can generate tension , incite a section of the country against the other . I must condemn it “, he said.

He also appealed to some former presidential candidates not to politicize the protest called by Mr Omoyele Sowore, noting that it was not President Bola Tinubu that arrested Nnamdi Kanu.

Saidu further advised that it would be better if Kanu depended on the judicial process to regain his freedom.

“The court is handling Kanu’s case. Tinubu did not detain Kanu. The judicial process I think is for his good. It’s not a political matter”, he said .

He further pledged his support for the reelection of President Tinubu, insisting he was still the best to govern the country among those aspiring.