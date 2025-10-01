Endowpay’s Alpha Test: Sneak peek into Nigeria’s next-gen payment platform

When Endow Technologies Limited unveiled its new payment app Endowpay earlier this year, the company promised more than another wallet on Nigerians’ crowded home screens. Built entirely by a Nigerian team and powered by advanced agentic AI, the platform launched in May with an ambitious mission to make day-to-day payments smarter, faster and more reliable. The debut piece on national dailies captured the excitement of a fintech upstart that seemed tailor-made for local frustrations, from failed transfers to hidden charges and unreliable support. Five months on, the company’s alpha test offers a glimpse of how far Endowpay has come and where it is headed next.

Dr Okunola Orogun, the CEO of Endow Technologies explained the vision clearly, saying, “Our goal from day one has been to give Nigerians a payment platform that simply works, even in the toughest conditions. We wanted to eliminate failed transfers and create a system people can trust every single time.”

Impressive numbers from a web-only alpha

Endowpay’s closed alpha launched quietly on its web portal two weeks ago, yet the response has been anything but modest. More than 2,000 users signed up and collectively processed over ₦5million in transactions in just fourteen days, according to data shared by the company. These early adopters interacted with only a subset of Endowpay’s full feature set. Mobile apps are slated to arrive in the upcoming beta launch.

The alpha’s success underscores a growing appetite for dependable digital payments. Nigeria’s payments sector is booming, with more than 11 billion transactions processed in 2024, yet many users remain frustrated by failures and opaque charges. Endowpay’s web-based alpha tackled those pain points by deploying the platform’s unique AI engine. The system monitors each transaction, anticipates potential failures and reroutes payments instantly, acting proactively rather than reactively. During the alpha, this meant fewer failed bills and smoother wallet funding, fostering confidence among testers.

Commenting on the results, the CEO of Endow Technologies said, “To see over 2,000 people process millions of naira in just two weeks shows that there is a real hunger for a platform built with Nigerians in mind. This is just the beginning, and the feedback has been invaluable.”

Homegrown AI powering everyday tasks

At the heart of Endowpay is an agentic AI architecture designed for Nigeria’s often unpredictable infrastructure. The AI does not merely suggest options, it acts on behalf of users. Need to pay your electricity bill? The platform’s smart utility feature completes it in seconds and allows users to schedule recurring payments so they never miss a due date. Sending data or airtime to loved ones? The app supports airtime and data gifting with personalized messages. Funding a wallet or making peer-to-peer transfers happens through bank transfer, USSD or card. In future updates, Endowpay’s AI assistant, available 24/7 and fluent in both English and Pidgin, will handle subscription management, retrieve receipts and schedule payments.

These features may sound familiar, but Endowpay’s differentiation lies in how they work. Unlike many fintech apps that simply add a chatbot, Endowpay’s AI is agentic. It learns from user behaviour and reroutes transactions in real time when network glitches threaten to interrupt a payment. The app is also engineered for Nigeria’s realities. It continues operating smoothly under low bandwidth or unstable power, reconnecting and completing payments without user intervention. This attention to resilience sets the service apart from platforms that assume constant connectivity.

Roadmap, from alpha to beta and beyond

With the alpha test nearing its end, the Endowpay team is preparing for the beta launch in the coming weeks. The beta will introduce iOS and Android apps, expanding access beyond the web portal. It will also unlock additional features previewed in the company’s initial announcement, such as subscription management for streaming and utility plans, automated reminders for recurring payments and deeper analytics for users to track spending patterns.

Further down the roadmap, Endowpay plans to integrate micro-savings and credit tools powered by its AI engine, enabling users to round up spare change into savings pots and access short-term credit based on behavioural data. The long-term vision is a full-stack financial companion, a platform that does not just process payments but helps Nigerians plan, save and grow their finances.

The CEO of Endow Technologies emphasized the company’s commitment, saying, “We see Endowpay as more than a payments app. It is a financial partner that adapts to your needs, grows with you and ensures your money is always working in your favour.”

How Endowpay stands out in a crowded fintech field

The Nigerian fintech sector is brimming with wallets and bill-payment apps, but few combine homegrown AI with a laser focus on reliability. Many payment services replicate foreign models and struggle in environments with weak connectivity or power fluctuations. Endowpay’s entire architecture was designed around the question, “What could go wrong in a Nigerian payment?” and then built to handle it. That means smart utility payments that retry when the network drops, 24/7 AI support that actually resolves issues, and a commitment to processing transactions successfully the first time.

Moreover, Endowpay is rooted in Nigeria. Its developers, designers and growth specialists are Nigerians building a product for Nigerian users. This local perspective shows up in features like low-bandwidth optimization and the upcoming ability to pay neighbourhood vendors. While established fintech giants focus on volume, Endowpay emphasizes trust, transparency and proactive support, qualities many users find lacking in existing apps.

Looking ahead

Endowpay’s alpha results, more than 2,000 users and ₦5 million in transactions, hint at the demand for a platform that combines local insight with cutting-edge AI. With mobile apps and additional services set to roll out in the beta phase, Endowpay is positioning itself as a serious contender in Nigeria’s digital payments race. As the company moves beyond alpha, the focus will be on scaling securely while maintaining the reliability and personalized support that early testers have praised.