Enaibo hails Otuaro’s commitment to educational development of N-Delta youths

PAP boss, Otuaro

By Jimitota Onoyume

A journalist, Mr.Asiayei Enaibo, has commended the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Dr Chief Dennis Otuaro for giving opportunities to youths across the length and breath of the Niger Delta region to pursue their passion in education.

In a statement made available to the Vanguard titled, “From vision to action: Dennis Otuaro encouraging Niger Delta youths to embrace education,” Enaibo , a journalist with GbaramatuVoice lauded the amnesty boss.

His statement reads: “The Biblical maxim: “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked rule, the people mourn” is true of Chief Dennis Otuaro’s rule as the administrator of the Presidential Amnesty programme, PAP, in the area of education.

“Since his assumption of office, one of the outstanding sectors undergoing serious transformation is education. High Chief Otuaro, the Administrator of the PAP, has proved this through his focused commitment to education, youth rehabilitation and human development.

“His educational reforms stand as a powerful response to youth recidivism, drug abuse, and social decay in the region. By prioritising education as a tool for reintegration and rehabilitation, he has redirected the amnesty programme towards human capacity development, helping young people rediscover purpose and productivity.

“Through both local and foreign scholarship opportunities, High Chief Dr. Otuaro has ensured that sons and daughters of the Niger Delta pursue their academic and professional dreams. His vision serves as a roadmap for sustainable change where education becomes the foundation for rebuilding lives and communities.

“As a man from the creek he understands the disadvantage the rural dwellers face when it comes to quality education. Now he is making it possible for many to access quality education . His position in government is a true service to humanity.

“I commend High Chief Dr. Dennis Otuaro for his unwavering dedication and visionary leadership. His reforms have given hope to the Niger Delta youths to embrace education as the true bedrock of human progress.

“I also extend appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing a leader who is committed to development of the Niger Delta region and the nation at large.

“God bless High Chief Dr. Dennis Otuaro for his life-changing educational opportunities for the area and his continued fight against youth recidivism and drug abuse in the Niger Delta region.

“This renewed hope agenda of Mr President has opened a new testament of commitment to the service of mankind.’