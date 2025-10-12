Employment of 13 PLWDs: NANS lauds NiMet director, Gabriel

By Adesina Wahab

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has commended the Director of Legal Services and Board Secretary of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Mr Shola Gabriel, for facilitating the employment of 13 persons living with disabilities in various government agencies in the country.

In a statement by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, the student body expressed appreciation for the gesture.

“In a rare act of patriotic commitment and social justice, Barrister Gabriel personally facilitated the employment of 13 persons with disabilities into federal government agencies, using his goodwill, network, and personal resources not as an obligation of his office, but as a personal mission to correct systemic imbalance and promote equity.

“Even more commendable is his bold legal action as he has instituted a court case against 16 federal agencies that recently conducted recruitment exercises without complying with the provisions of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018. This courageous move is not only lawful but morally upright and a clear stand against exclusion, marginalization, and injustice.

“As students and young advocates of justice, inclusion, and good governance, NANS is proud to identify with Barrister Shola Gabriel as a true hero of the people. His actions are a challenge to public servants across the nation to rise above convenience and mediocrity and become champions of the oppressed and voiceless.

“We believe that if more Nigerians in positions of influence took similar initiatives, the nation would be a far more inclusive and equitable society. Barrister Gabriel has made history, not just by what he has done, but by the powerful message his actions have sent to future generations: that one man, with purpose and courage, can make a difference.

“NANS will continue to support efforts that promote equality, social justice, and protection of the rights of all, especially students and persons living with disabilities. We call on government agencies, civil society, and stakeholders to recognize, support, and replicate this noble initiative.

“Once again, we celebrate Barrister Shola Gabriel, an icon of conscience, a man of action, and a true patriot.”