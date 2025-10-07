Eminent Nigerians urge calm, dialogue in Dangote Refinery dispute

ABUJA — A group of prominent Nigerians, including religious leaders, business figures, and civil society advocates, have jointly appealed for calm and sustained dialogue in the wake of recent disruptions surrounding the Dangote Refinery.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, October 6, 2025, the signatories expressed concern over the industrial disputes that briefly threatened operations at the multi-billion-dollar refinery before government mediation helped to de-escalate tensions.

The group noted that while the immediate crisis between labour and management has been resolved, the episode underscores critical lessons for Nigeria’s economic future.

“For decades, Nigerians endured the collapse of government-owned refineries, wasteful subsidy regimes, and dependence on fuel imports,” the statement read. “In this context, the Dangote Refinery represents more than a private venture; it is a national symbol of what bold domestic investment can achieve.”

According to the statement, the refinery’s operations have already contributed to a drop in petrol prices — from around ₦1,500 to about ₦820 per litre — representing a 55 percent reduction in some areas. This, they said, has begun to ease the burden of transport and food costs on ordinary Nigerians.

However, the leaders warned that recurring labour unrest and threats of industrial action could undermine investor confidence at a time when Nigeria urgently needs fresh capital and innovation.

They outlined three key principles for managing such disputes: respect for workers’ rights, protection of productive enterprises, and commitment to social responsibility and transparency by investors.

“Workers must be treated fairly, but industrial action should not hold the economy hostage,” they cautioned, adding that grievances about monopoly or pricing should be addressed through statutory agencies like the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) rather than through strikes.

The statement commended the Federal Government, labour unions, and the Dangote Group for embracing dialogue instead of confrontation, describing the resolution process as “a positive template for future engagements.”

Signatories to the statement include Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, Aisha Yesufu, Arunma Oteh, Atedo Peterside (CON), Bishop Matthew Kukah (CON), Dr. Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, Dudu Mamman Manuga, Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II (Sarkin Kano), Obonganwan Barbara Etim James, Opeyemi Adamolekun, Osita Chidoka, and Senator Sola Akinyede.

“The Dangote Refinery represents an audacious step toward self-reliance,” the group affirmed. “It should be strengthened, not undermined — as a signal that investing in Nigeria’s future is worthwhile.”