Emefiele: Court admits WhatsApp conversation in alleged $4.5bn fraud

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Thursday admitted into evidence the WhatsApp conversation indicting the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, of $4.5 billion fraud and abuse of office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Rahman Oshodi overruled the objections of the defence and admitted the WhatsApp conversation presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) into evidence.

Oshodi admitted and labeled the documents as exhibit “G”.

The court also admitted some phones into evidence.

Emefiele is facing a 19-count charge bordering on receiving gratification and corrupt demands.

His co-defendant, Mr Henry Omoile, is facing a three-count charge for unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents.

The charges involved alleged transactions amounting to $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion.

The EFCC Counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), continued with the testimony of Mr Alvan Grumnaan (EFCC), who provided other fresh insights into the evidence uncovered during investigations.

Grumnaan continued his evidence by reading the WhatsApp conversation between Omoile, telling John Adetola in exhibit G, that he should give $400,000 to ‘oga’ (Emefiele).

He said: “During our investigation, we asked for clarification from him, he explained that there is a conversation between him and Omoile on the phone regarding how to meet Ikechukwu-Ayoh to collect $400,000 on behalf of Emefiele.

“John Adetola confirmed that he went to Lekki in Lagos, where he met John Ikechukwu-Ayoh, a personal assistant to the CBN governor, to deliver the money.

“We further asked him what the message was.

He confirmed it was $400,000 and proceeded to the CBN office in Lagos, where he handed it over to Emefiele in the CBN office”.

“We made a call to Ikechukwu-Ayoh who was working at that time in CBN to report to our office in Lagos where he was interviewed.”

The witness further told the court that Ikechukwu-Ayoh confirmed that Adetola came to his house and gave him the money to give to Emefiele.

According to the witness, it is not only transactions.

Grumnaan further told the court that there was another $200,000 Ikechukwu-Ayoh received from the same person and handed to Emefiele in his Lagos office.

“We invited Mr Victor Oyedua, the CBN contractor, who reported to our office and confirmed during the interview that he gave Ikechukwu-Ayoh the sum of $400,000 and $200,000, respectively, to deliver to the first defendant.

“He confirmed he was a CBN contractor and two of his works were hanging at that time with the CBN, and he has not been paid.

“The contractor was told he needed to settle some management to facilitate his money, the reason he gave out the sum of money and his statement was also recorded,” the witness said.

The prosecution further tendered some documents from the CBN as exhibits before the court.

The EFCC counsel said the document was an original letter from a company to the EFCC dated Feb. 24, 2024.

According to him, the document is evidence of what EFCC received.

“This is the public document EFCC received during the investigation.

“It is the primary evidence,” the prosecutor said.

However, the defence, led by Olalekan Ojo (SAN) and Mr Kazeem Gbadamosi (SAN), objected to their admissibility, citing concerns over authenticity and proper certification.

The defence urged the court to reject all the photocopy documents as exhibits.

The court, however, overruled their objections and admitted the bundle of documents as exhibits H.

Also, John Adetola’s phone, MI10T, which was still on flight mode but switched on, was tendered and admitted as Exhibit I.

The WhatsApp conversation between John Adetola and Omoile was analysed and presented in court.

The prosecution further tendered some statements of the second defendant made during the investigation and urged the court to admit them as evidence.

The defence counsel, however, objected that the second defendant made the statement under duress.

The court, thereafter, adjourned the case until Nov. 21 for the parties’ report on the agreement regarding the forensic inspection.

The judge further adjourned the case until Dec. 2 for trial within a trial.

