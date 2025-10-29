Elozino Ogege: Court adjourns for adoption of addresses in murder trial

Elozino Ogege

The trial of three defendants before a Delta State High Court sitting at Ogwashi-Uku, accused of killing a 300-level Mass Communication student of the Delta State University, Abraka, Miss Elozino Ogege, was, Wednesday, stalled following the absence of Mr. Samson Okehielem, counsel to the 1st defendant, Macaulay Oghenemaro.

When the matter was called, the Solicitor-General of Delta State, Omamuzo Erebe, SAN, informed the court that the 1st defendant’s counsel had failed to file his final written address despite the court’s order of June 25, 2025, directing parties to do so within 21 days.

While counsel for the 2nd and 3rd sefendants, K. Ajayi, and Ben Okoh, of the Legal Aid Council, complied with the directive, Okehielem neither filed his address nor communicated any reason for his absence from court.

Erebe informed the court that several efforts made by the prosecution to secure compliance from the 1st defendant’s counsel were unsuccessful, noting that the state was ready to proceed with the adoption but could not do so in the absence of legal representation for the 1st defendant, who faces a capital charge.

In its ruling, the court frowned at the conduct of the 1st defendant’s counsel and adjourned the matter to November 12, 2025, for the adoption of written addresses.

The court further directed that fresh hearing notice be served on Mr. Okehielem by SMS, warning that the 1st defendant’s counsel would be foreclosed from filing his address if he fails to comply before the next adjourned date.

Recall that the three defendants, Oghenemaro, Uche, and Onoriode, have been standing trial since 2019, on an eight-count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping, armed robbery, and murder of the late Miss Elozino Ogege.

The case has witnessed multiple adjournments over the years, largely due to the repeated absence of the 1st defendant’s counsel.