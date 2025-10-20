ELOY Awards 2025 celebrates women leading change across Africa

Africa’s women trailblazers are set to take center stage at the 2025 ELOY Awards, organized by the ELOY Awards Foundation. Over the past seventeen years, the platform has evolved from a celebration of achievements into a powerful movement empowering women across leadership, entrepreneurship, media, and creative industries.

Highlighting the essence of the event, Dr. Tewa Onasanya, Founder of the ELOY Awards Foundation and Publisher of Exquisite Magazine, said, “The theme for the 17th Global ELOY Awards is Confidently Audacious.

“We are celebrating women who dare to lead, inspire, and rise above the noise. Women who take up space boldly, act with intention, and embody fearless elegance. The ELOY Awards is a celebration of purpose, power, and unapologetic excellence, and we look forward to celebrating all women and awarding the 2025 winners.”

The upcoming ceremony will honor women whose innovative work has redefined their fields and inspired others to lead. Beyond recognition, the event reinforces the Foundation’s mission to connect women with mentors, business opportunities, and resources that drive growth and visibility.

Speaking ahead of the event, Oyindamola Sedara, Editorial Assistant at Exquisite Magazine, expressed her excitement, saying she looks forward to “an inspiring celebration of women who are making outstanding impact in their fields.”

For Elsie Osho, Social Media Strategist for the ELOY Foundation and Exquisite Magazine brand, the 17th Global ELOY Conference and Awards will be “a powerful experience that embodies everything ELOY stands for, empowerment, connection, and growth.”

She added that she expects to see women across industries come together to share ideas, build partnerships, and inspire one another to reach new heights.

This year’s awards will welcome distinguished figures from business, media, and governance, supported by corporate partners such as Wema Bank, Sara by Wema, UAC Foods, LUSH Hair, and Laerryblue Media. Their partnership and sponsorship fuel initiatives that empower women to thrive, while media partners like Channels Television, The Guardian, and BellaNaija amplify the achievements of the awardees.

Over the years, past recipients have scaled their ventures, mentored emerging leaders, and initiated projects that benefit local communities. These outcomes underscore the Foundation’s vision of celebrating women not just for their achievements but for their contributions to societal progress.

Anticipation is building as leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs across industries look forward to the 2025 ceremony. By centering on innovation, leadership, and tangible impact, the ELOY Awards continue to symbolize the possibilities available to women across Africa.

The seventeen-year journey of the ELOY Awards has shown that recognition, mentorship, and collaboration can lead to lasting transformation. This year’s edition will celebrate women who break barriers, generate value, and uplift their communities for generations to come.

Ultimately, the ELOY Awards 2025 is more than a celebration. It is a tribute to purpose, progress, and the collective influence of women in shaping a brighter future for Africa.