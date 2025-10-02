Elebuibon tasks govt on culture, tradition preservation

As Isese Assembly holds maiden symposium

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A renown cultural advocate and Ifa Priest, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon has charged government at various levels to ensure preservation of culture and traditions for national identity sake.

The traditionalist, while speaking with newsmen at the maiden Ifayemi Elebuibon Annual Symposium, held at Ogbeyonu Hall, Osogbo, said venerating ancestors is a critical part of culture which must not be allowed to go into extinction.

He said one of the ways of preserving people’s identity is to ensure that the culture and traditions survive colonialiasm, hence, government should allow free practice of traditional religion.

One the reason we are at this symposium is to elicit the importance of beneration and worship of ancestors. We all agreed that our ancestors must always be remembered if we are to progress as a people.

“Yoruba language and traditions are subsumed in our culture, hence, whatever religion one practices, Yoruba culture should always reflect in our ways, such as the clothes we wear, food we eat and our ways of life.

“Government can influence the growth of culture through education and if that happens, the people will benefit more through economic growth and development”, he said.

One of the speakers, Komolafe Wande stressed the importance of tradition and culture to the survival of Yoruba race.

“We can preserve our culture by making sure that our language continue to thrive, our traditional names are not abandoned and our mode of dressing should be sustained. Government should ensure that our language and tradition is taken as a subject in schools”, he said.

A participant, Ogundeji Elebuibon said the symposium was not just to honour Araba Ifayemi Elebuibon but also a platform to discuss issues relevant to the growth of traditional religion in Yorubaland.

The Secretary, Isese Assembly, the group that organized the event, Ifagbenusola Popoola said the symposium was put together to celebrate the contribution of Elebuibon to the growth of traditional religion and Yoruba culture.