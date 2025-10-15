Elder statesman urges US to apologize to Nigeria over genocide claims

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Elder statesman Alhaji Isa Folorunso Mustapha has called on the United States government to tender an unreserved apology to Nigeria over what he described as a false and malicious statement alleging genocide against Christians in the country.

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday, Alhaji Mustapha said the American government must “come out clean” by providing verifiable evidence or a list of Christians purportedly killed in Nigeria, insisting that the claim was “an unacceptable attempt to blackmail and malign the nation.”

According to him, Nigeria remains one of the most religiously tolerant societies in Africa, where interfaith marriages between Muslims and Christians are common. He cited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is a pastor in one of Nigeria’s largest churches, as an example of such peaceful coexistence.

“The history of marriage between Muslims and Christians, including adherents of other religions, dates back over a century in Nigeria. That has remained so — it is the beauty of our unity and peaceful coexistence,” the elder statesman stated.

Alhaji Mustapha condemned the comments by a member of the U.S. Congress, describing them as “reckless and divisive”, and warned that such utterances could incite disunity among Nigerians. He urged the U.S. Congress and the American government to retract the statement and apologize to Nigeria.

He further alleged that some Nigerians with selfish political motives were behind negative international campaigns tarnishing the country’s image, urging them to desist from “acts of sabotage.”

On calls for the release of detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, Alhaji Mustapha dismissed such demands as “misguided”, arguing that they ignore the separatist’s past actions against Nigeria’s unity.

Now in his seventies, the elder statesman reaffirmed that Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable, calling on citizens to resist any external attempts to sow division.

He also lauded the Nigerian Senate for swiftly setting up a 12-member ad hoc committee to advise the legislature on how best to respond to rising international concerns over alleged persecution of Christians in the country.