ELAN urges Lessors to register lease agreements with ELRA

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN) has urged lessors and leasing firms nationwide to register all lease agreements with the Equipment Leasing Registration Authority (ELRA) to enhance transparency, investor confidence, and economic growth.

ELAN’s Executive Secretary, Mr. Andrew Emonuwa, made the call during a capacity-building workshop for ELRA staff in Abuja, themed “Equipment Leasing: From Principle to Practice.”

He said leasing remained a key financing option for businesses, especially in critical sectors such as agriculture, construction, transportation, healthcare, and manufacturing.

According to Emonuwa, proper registration of lease agreements would provide accurate industry data, support effective policy formulation, and strengthen Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

“By registering with ELRA, lessors will not only meet regulatory obligations but also help drive sustainable economic growth,” he said.

He added that compliance with registration would stimulate capital formation, create jobs, and improve access to equipment for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

In his remarks, ELRA Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Donald Wokoma, described the collaboration between ELAN and ELRA as a “win-win” for all stakeholders.

He reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment, under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Finance, to promoting transparency, innovation, and accountability in the leasing sector.

Wokoma said the training was designed to equip ELRA staff with the tools to implement policies, enhance collaboration, and promote best practices in Nigeria’s growing leasing industry.