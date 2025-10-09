Ekpo Africa launches creative studio in Abuja, debuts first Original Series 

Lifestyle and culture brand “Ekpo” is evolving into Ekpo Africa, a bold new chapter that reflects its mission to connect with a broader global audience while remaining rooted in Afrocentric identity.

The relaunch comes with exciting news: the establishment of a creative studio in Abuja, Nigeria, designed to serve as a hub for storytelling, brand collaborations, and original productions. This expansion underlines Ekpo Africa’s commitment to bridging the gap between African creativity and the world stage.

Kicking off this new era is the debut of “Baby Boy on a Budget”, the first Ekpo Original series. Starring Ekpo Africa’s Creative Editor, Emmanuel Idim, the series documents his real-life experiences after leaving Nigeria for the United States to chase his dreams.

From travelling the world on a budget to finding inventive ways to live fully without breaking the bank, the show offers a refreshing, relatable perspective on ambition, culture, and lifestyle. Baby Boy on a Budget captures the essence of resilience, creativity, and self-expression values that sit at the heart of Ekpo Africa’s vision.

With its relaunch, new creative studio, and original content production, Ekpo Africa is positioning itself as more than just a lifestyle brand but a cultural movement. The brand’s journey signals a future where African creativity continues to inspire, connect, and thrive on a global scale.