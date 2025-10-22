EkoUNIMED first set of graduates inducted by MDCN

…As Founder, NMA reward excellence

By Adesina Wahab

The first set of graduates produced by the Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences, EkoUNIMED, Ijanikin, Lagos has been inducted by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN.

The induction and oath taking ceremony was conducted by the Registrar/ CEO of MDCN, Prof. Fatima Kyari.

Speaking on the occasion, the Founder, Chief Dr Hammed Ibraheem, described the event as historic and momentous.

” I had the dream of establishing this university many years ago before we finally took off. When we started, we were the first private medical university in Nigeria to be licensed by the National Universities Commission, NUC. We are committed to the progress of healthcare services in Nigeria and the University is listed in the Directory of World Medical Universities.

“EkoUNIMED is committed to advancing medical research, promoting public health and producing doctors who will not only treat illnesses but also lead in policy innovation and preventive care. We shall continue to expand our infrastructure, strengthen our partnerships and contribute meaningful to the advancement of healthcare delivery and services in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

Dr Ibraheem announced a cash prize of one million naira for the best graduating student, Adenuga Adejumoke Eunice. She was also given a cash reward of N500,000 by the Lagos State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA.

The Founder thanked the Lagos State government for the partnership that allows students of the university to use general hospitals in the state for their clinical teachings and practicals.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. G.O.G Awosanya, charged the new doctors to see their calling as sacred and that it demands knowledge, empathy and integrity.

“You have to uphold the values you have learned here and continue to make EkoUNIMED proud,” he stated.

He lauded the Founder for the vision that gave birth to the university.

The Registrar of MDCN, Prof. Kyari, said the Council was happy to be associated with the university.

She added that the fact that Nigerian doctors can practice anywhere globally indicated that the Council supervises medical schools thoroughly and wished the university more successes.

Delivering the induction lecture, Prof. John Obafunwa, the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, noted that the times were interesting.

While saying that people studied medicine for different reasons, he admonished those who want to stay and practise in Nigeria to be prepared for the task ahead.

He urged them to be focused and be ready to learn from others when they get into the field.