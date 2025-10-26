Eko World Food Day: BATN Foundation empowers Lagos farmers with climate-smart equipment

By Esther Onyegbula

The British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Foundation has strengthened its support for agricultural development and food security in Lagos with the donation of 60 modern smoking kilns and 40 foldable ponds to trained smallholder farmers during the grand finale of the 2025 Eko World Food Day Fair.

The event, which held at the Police College, Ikeja, on October 16, 2025, was themed “Hand in Hand for Better Food and Better Future.” It formed part of the United Nations’ World Food Day global commemoration aimed at promoting sustainable food systems through collective action.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, commended the BATN Foundation and its partners for their continued efforts in advancing agricultural productivity and supporting rural livelihoods.

“Feeding a megacity like Lagos requires innovation, bold investments, and robust partnerships. Our administration remains deeply committed to ensuring Lagos remains food secure despite its geographical constraints, and we recognize the critical role of partnerships such as this in achieving that goal,” the governor said.

The fair, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, brought together farmers, agripreneurs, corporate partners, and policymakers to promote collaboration in tackling food system challenges.

During the event, BATN Foundation, in partnership with the Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority (LSADA), officially commissioned and distributed the equipment under its Fingerlings to Fork project, which targets smallholder farmers who have completed its technical and agribusiness training. The initiative aims to reduce post-harvest losses and enhance food processing efficiency through the use of climate-smart technologies.

Yarub Al-Bahrani, Board Director of BATN Foundation, highlighted the Foundation’s nationwide impact, noting that over 1.7 million Nigerians have benefitted from its programmes, with more than 300,000 farmers supported across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Food security cannot be achieved in isolation; it requires every stakeholder, government, private sector, and civil society, working hand in hand toward a shared future,” he stated.

Also speaking, Mrs. Odiri Erewa-Meggison, another Board Director of the Foundation, emphasized that collaboration remains central to sustainable agriculture.

“The Eko World Food Day exemplifies how purposeful partnerships can drive national progress. Our contribution of 30 modern smoking kilns and tanks represents our continued promise to equip farmers with tools for success, empowering them to build climate-resilient, commercially viable agribusinesses,” she said.

The fair provided a vibrant marketplace for smallholder farmers and cooperatives to sell fresh produce directly to residents at fair prices, strengthening links between producers and consumers while promoting affordability and local value addition.

Dignitaries present at the event included Barrister Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin (SSG, Lagos State); Yarub Al-Bahrani, Odiri Erewa-Meggison, and Umair Luqman (Board Directors, BATN Foundation). Representatives of Stanbic IBTC Bank, including Opeyemi Atunwa, Adetoro Adebanjo, and Nengi Okain, also attended, alongside government officials, agripreneurs, and development partners.

Since its establishment in 2002, the BATN Foundation has implemented over 350 community development projects nationwide, focusing on sustainable agriculture, rural enterprise, and youth empowerment. Its ongoing collaboration with the Lagos State Government continues to demonstrate how private-sector innovation can strengthen local food systems and advance global development goals such as Zero Hunger (SDG 2) and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).

As the curtain fell on the 2025 Eko World Food Day celebration, the key message resonated across stakeholders, that building sustainable food systems requires unity of purpose, shared investment, and collective action. Through its strategic interventions, BATN Foundation continues to empower Nigerian farmers and contribute to a more secure and prosperous food future for all.