Eko DisCo launches free prepaid meter distribution under MAF Tranche B

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko DisCo) has announced the commencement of the second phase of its free Prepaid Meter Roll-out under the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI), financed through the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) Tranche B, aimed at closing the metering gap within its franchise area.

Under this phase, Band A and Band B customers are eligible to receive prepaid meters at no cost in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to promote transparency, eliminate estimated billing, and improve customer confidence in the electricity value chain.

Eligible customers can apply through the Eko DisCo online portal. New customers seeking connection may visit the New Connection section, while existing customers who wish to migrate from postpaid to prepaid or replace damaged or obsolete meters can do so by registering (for first-time users) or logging into their existing account. Applications are open until 30 November 2025, with installation scheduled to run from 6 November to 31 December 2025, completely free of charge.

“At Eko DisCo, we remain committed to improving customer experience and service transparency. This tranche-B rollout under the Presidential Metering Initiative ensures that more of our customers enjoy the benefits of accurate billing and greater control over their electricity consumption,” said Babatunde Lasaki, GM, Corporate Communications and Strategy, Eko DisCo

“We appreciate the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Federal Government for sustaining this initiative and for their continued efforts to address Nigeria’s metering gap. Initiatives like this reflect a shared commitment to advancing a fair and accountable power distribution system,” Mr. Lasaki added.

The Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) is a key financing mechanism within the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI) approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). Under Order No: NERC/2025/107, effective 6 October 2025, NERC approved ₦28 billion for Distribution Companies (DisCos) to procure and install meters for unmetered Band A and B customers nationwide. The scheme is designed to close Nigeria’s metering gap of over seven million customers, enhance billing credibility, and ensure transparency across the electricity distribution sector.