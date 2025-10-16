Ekiti has witnessed massive Devt, says Oyebanji, as minority leader dumps SDP for APC

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

…Names New School After Late Former Speaker Afuye

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday declared that the state has recorded significant development since his assumption of office on October 16, 2022.

Oyebanji said the state’s economy has flourished with impressive growth across key sectors, positioning Ekiti as a model for other states in Nigeria.

The governor made the remarks while presenting the State of the State Address before the Ekiti State House of Assembly during a special plenary marking the third anniversary of his administration.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the federal government’s support, which, he noted, has helped his administration improve the welfare of Ekiti people.

Governor Oyebanji also announced that the newly built Ikere-Ekiti Model College will be named after the late former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, who passed away on October 19, 2022.

During the plenary, presided over by Speaker Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, the Minority Leader, Hon. Oladele Ogunsakin, formally resigned from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), giving the ruling party full control of all 26 seats in the Assembly.

The State of the State Address provided the governor an opportunity to render his account of stewardship to lawmakers and citizens, highlighting strides in governance, infrastructure, economic growth, and social welfare.

Oyebanji outlined his administration’s progress across the six-pillar agenda, noting that Ekiti’s economy has grown remarkably.

“A recent NBS report shows that Ekiti’s GDP grew from ₦2.4 trillion in 2019 to ₦4.6 trillion in 2023 — a 90% increase,” he said. “This has moved Ekiti from the 33rd largest economy to the 28th. Our contribution to the national GDP has also risen from 1.3% to 1.6%.”

He explained that trade and agriculture remain the backbone of Ekiti’s economy, contributing a combined 60% to the state’s GDP, and emphasized that government attention is focused on areas of comparative advantage such as agriculture, investment, and knowledge-based industries.

“We have secured an $80 million facility from the African Development Bank to support the Ekiti Knowledge Zone, a key component of our future economy,” Oyebanji disclosed.

The governor highlighted his administration’s achievements in agriculture, including the clearing of 5,000 hectares of land for cluster and cooperative farming to promote youth involvement in agriculture.

He added that the state’s Agricultural Processing Zone has attracted major investors, including a public-private partnership with YSJ Limited to establish a Soya Oil Bottling, Rice, and Shea Butter processing plant in Ikere-Ekiti.

On fiscal performance, Oyebanji revealed that the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has risen from between ₦650 million and ₦700 million monthly in 2022 to over ₦2 billion monthly. He attributed this to reforms in tax administration, digitalization, expansion of the tax net, and the autonomy granted to the Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service (EKIRS).

Reaffirming his commitment to the “shared prosperity” agenda, Oyebanji said his administration is determined to accelerate economic development and improve citizens’ welfare despite prevailing economic challenges.

In his remarks, Speaker Adeoye Aribasoye commended the governor for his developmental strides, noting that Ekiti has witnessed visible progress in infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, and human capital development.

Aribasoye said the governor’s annual address aligns with Section 108(1) of the 1999 Constitution and the State of the State Law enacted by the Sixth Assembly.

He described the synergy between the Executive and Legislature as instrumental to the state’s achievements and lauded Oyebanji’s long-standing commitment to Ekiti’s growth since his early days as one of those who championed the state’s creation.

Also in attendance were the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye; Wife of the Governor, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji; Chief Judge, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habitat Adubiaro; Head of Service, Dr. (Mrs.) Folakemi Olomojobi; Chief of Staff, Mr. Niyi Adebayo; members of the State Executive Council, royal fathers, and community leaders.