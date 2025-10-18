Ekiti Guber: Fayose meets Atiku, says former VP a tested democrat

A governorship aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Otunba Emmanuel Fayose has said former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a tested democrat and an embodiment of courage and patriotism.

Fayose stated this in Abuja when he visited the former vice president in his house over Ekiti State governorship election slated for next year.

The governorship aspirant extolled the virtues of the Waziri of Adamawa as a charismatic, charitable politician who has invested heavily in the unity and development of the country, especially in the service of democracy and the Nigerian project.

He said Atiku is an ideal leader considering his vast experience, liberal disposition and pedigree. Expressing that ADC have an array of quality aspirants to fix Nigeria.

“You are indeed a democratic icon par excellence with remarkable dexterity and uncommon traits, experience, courage and patriotism who is well prepared and poised to take Nigeria out of the present predicament ’.

“Over the years both in office and outside, Atiku have proven himself as a true democrat who inspires hope to the countrymen and women .”

Fayose who defected from PDP and joined ADC said he had a fruitful discussion with the former vice president regarding the incoming governorship election in Ekiti State. He said he has been an Atiku supporter for more than a decade right from the days of PDP as a ruling party and opposition.

He said there is unity of purpose in the party among the aspirants in the state and promise that whoever emerged would be supported by all.