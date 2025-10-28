Ekiti gov, deputy, dignitaries headline Uponna Olosi annual celebration

Olosi of Osi Ekiti, HRH Oba Stephen Adegboyega Alabi

By Tunde Oso

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, his Deputy, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye will lead other dignitaries to the annual celebration of Uponna Olosi in Osi-Ekiti on Saturday November 1, 2025.

However, activities to mark the weeklong event have started on Monday, October 27, with football competition between the various quarters in the ancient town with a princely sum to be won, sponsored by the late Chief Dayo Ogboja family and others.

On Thursday October, 30, a symposium with theme: “Osi-Ekiti Community Development and Economic Growth,” features His Royal Highness Olosi of Osi Ekiti, Oba Steve Adegboyega Alabi, who will declare the talk open with Prof. Dele Ilesanmi and Prince Sunday Robinson as Speakers.

On Friday, the Osi Ekiti monarch, HRH Oba Stephen Adegboyega Alabi, will make goodwill visits to the various quarters in the town.

Chief Host, ACM Oludare Fadogba rtd, who’s the President of Osi Progressive Union, OPU enjoined all sons and daughters of the community to come home to make the activities and the main event on November 1, a resounding success.

Engr Kolawole Ajiboye, President/CEO, Garbykem Global Resources is the Chairman of the day, while Otunba (Dr.) Ayodeji Adeyemo, National President, Construction & Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association, Nigeria is the co-Chairman.