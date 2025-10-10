Ekiti commends consulting firm for boosting state revenue efficiency through digital solutions

The Ekiti State Government has commended SoftAlliance, its global technology consultant, for playing a pivotal role in modernizing the state’s revenue system through innovative digital platforms — SoftTax and the Central Billing System (CBS) — which have significantly enhanced transparency, efficiency, and taxpayer convenience.

The recognition came during the 2025 Joint Tax Board (JTB) Strategic Retreat, themed “Re-Imagining The Nigerian Tax Ecosystem: Harnessing The Four Tax Reform Laws as Game Changers in Tax Administration”, held at the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, Ikogosi, Ekiti State. The event brought together Executive Chairmen of Internal Revenue Services (IRS) from the 36 states of the federation to deliberate on the future of Nigeria’s tax system.

While Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to implementing the National Tax Reforms and commended the Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service (EKIRS) for professionalism and innovation, the Chairman of EKIRS, Pastor Olaniran Olatona, specifically commended SoftAlliance as the trusted technology partner that has worked with EKIRS over the years to achieve tangible results.

Leveraging SoftTax and CBS, SoftAlliance has powered the state’s remarkable revenue transformation, enabling seamless automation of tax payments and billing processes. This innovation has made it possible for Ekiti residents, including those in the diaspora, to conveniently pay their taxes and land use charges.

Under this partnership, Ekiti State has grown its internally generated revenue from ₦650 million to over ₦2 billion in just 26 months, creating a solid base for delivering critical development and dividends of democracy to citizens.

Speaking on the reforms, Pastor Olatona emphasized that the milestones recorded in the state’s revenue drive are a product of strategic leadership and the deployment of technology. He noted that with systems like SoftTax and CBS, voluntary compliance has significantly increased as taxpayers see the impact of their contributions.

SoftAlliance remains committed to deepening tax automation in Ekiti and across Nigeria, in alignment with the National Tax Reform agenda, and will continue to support state governments in building resilient, transparent, and citizen-friendly tax systems.

SoftAlliance is a leading business technology solutions provider in Africa, delivering cutting-edge enterprise solutions, consulting, and digital transformation services. Through innovations such as SoftTax and CBS (Central Billing System), SoftAlliance empowers governments to modernize revenue systems, enhance compliance, and drive sustainable development.

Vanguard news