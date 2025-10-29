Ekiti 2026: Oyebanji’s victory done deal — Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has said that Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji’s victory in the June 20, 2026, Gubernatorial election is already guaranteed, as a result of his superlative performance over the past three years.

Governor Ekpobholo disclosed this in Ikere Ekiti on Wednesday while commissioning the Ikere-Igbara Odo road and a farm dormitory constructed by Governor Oyebanji’s government as part of the activities commemorating the third anniversary of the administration.

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had earlier commissioned different road projects at separate locations across the state in the last few days.

Brimming with joy and pride that the Ekiti governor has performed exceedingly well, Senator Ekpobholo, said he was dazzled by the quantum of job done and the groundswell of support being received by the Governor from the masses.

“Mr Governor, my dear, good brother and friend, I want to tell you confidently that you have done well. I came to Ekiti and started hearing BAO everywhere, which showed that Ekiti people really appreciate your efforts over the past 3 years.

“When I was addressing my people in Edo State, I said I promised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2.5 million votes for the 2027 presidential election. With what I have seen in Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji may likely surpass that record.

“I drove on the flyover you built in just three years, and I came to the conclusion that you don’t need to campaign much or stress yourself in Ekiti to win the coming governorship election.

“I congratulate you and all Ekiti people for what you have been able to achieve for them in three years”, he said.

In his submission, especially on the strategic importance of the road to the state’s economic survival, Governor Oyebanji said the project will help expose the State to greater economic potential, particularly by unlocking the State’s food production capacity.

The Governor, who narrated the ordeal of the residents in the hands of criminal elements along the route in the past, said the current upgraded road will address the sordid past and turn the corridor into a viable economic hub.

Governor Oyebanji appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing him with enormous support through his courageous economic decisions that freed funds for the states and have started manifesting in the country in the areas of infrastructure upgrades and a better life for citizens.

“I don’t have much to say than to thank the good people of Ekiti State for their support. Since we started this anniversary, Governors of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Ondo, Lucky Aiyedatiwa have all came to commission projects. We promise you that we will continue to serve you well”, the governor pledged .

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner for Works, Mr. Sola Adebayo, said Oyebanji has succeeded in making the road a lifeline of the economy, after it had degenerated into a corridor of peril where kidnappers and killers carried out their nefarious acts without resistance due to years of neglect.

Speaking about the specification, the commissioner said: “We ensured that we channelised the two sides to ensure the durability of the road. I appeal to our people to cultivate the culture of protecting public utilities, so that we can enjoy the durability and full gains of the project”.

The Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti and Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado, who was overwhelmed with joy, saluted Oyebanji for completing the project speedily, saying the community played a critical role in ensuring that the specification was not altered by setting up a committee to monitor the work as it progressed.

Oba Adu Alagbado said the passion being displayed in the execution of projects by Oyebanji has attracted widespread applause from the people and is igniting industrial growth that is gradually turning the state around in terms of economic prosperity and social rebranding.

“The jinx of continuity agenda is being broken under your reign. We are happy that our people appreciate your efforts. We are having consensus in a ruling party for the first time. This is because the support you are getting is genuine, not fake. But the expectations are high for your second term, go and buckle up, God will help you”, the monarch advised.

Vanguard News