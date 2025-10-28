Ekiti 2026: APC advised to uphold internal democracy

By Nnasom David

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups (COCSG) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure fairness and transparency in its internal processes ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State.

Speaking at a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the coalition said it convened the briefing to draw attention to what it described as the need for stronger internal democracy within political parties, using the Ekiti APC as an example.

COCSG President, Comrade Oladimeji Olakunle Olatunji, said the coalition’s concern was to encourage democratic participation, inclusiveness, and respect for due process in party activities across Nigeria.

“Our call is for political parties to deepen internal democracy, promote fairness, and strengthen public confidence in the democratic system,” Olatunji stated.

The group emphasized that transparent party primaries and fair treatment of aspirants are vital to sustaining Nigeria’s democratic growth. It also urged political leaders to avoid actions that could discourage public participation or create division within their parties.

The coalition appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC National Working Committee to continue supporting democratic values and ensure that internal party processes reflect equity, justice, and unity.

Beyond Ekiti, the coalition noted that promoting internal democracy at the party level would strengthen national democratic institutions and contribute to credible elections in 2026 and beyond.

“Democracy must continue to work for all Nigerians,” the statement added.

The press conference was attended by representatives of several civil society organizations, including the Social Transparency and Youth Leadership Advancement, Niger Delta Democratic Initiative, and the Zero Tolerance Anti-Corruption Network.

COCSG reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring political developments and promoting good governance, accountability, and credible electoral practices across Nigeria.