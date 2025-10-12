Ejiofor urges reforms at INEC, criticizes handling of elections

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Social critic Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, KSC, has expressed disappointment with aspects of the tenure of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), calling for reforms to restore public confidence in the electoral process.

In a press statement titled “The Mahmood Years When Democracy Caught a Cold: A Farewell to Nigeria’s Most Innovative Custodian of Chaos,” Ejiofor offered a sharply worded assessment of Yakubu’s decade at the helm of the electoral commission, framing much of his critique as opinion and calling for institutional improvements.

Ejiofor said he was concerned that the ballot box — long regarded as a sacred emblem of democracy — had, in practice, at times become an “experimental theatre of confusion.” He described the use of new technologies and procedural changes during Yakubu’s tenure as having produced outcomes that, in his view, left many Nigerians uneasy and prompted calls for greater transparency.

Referring to the 2023 general election, Ejiofor criticized how technical issues were handled on election night, saying that disruptions in result transmission raised questions for observers and members of the public. “The BVAS was unveiled, IReV glorified, and Nigerians were told to trust the process,” he said. “When technical problems occurred, many Nigerians felt their concerns were not adequately addressed.”

Ejiofor urged that where there are shortcomings in the administration of elections — whether technological, logistical, or communicative — they should be tackled through clear reforms, improved reporting mechanisms, and stronger public engagement. He stressed that leadership in electoral management requires accountability and responsiveness to citizens’ concerns.

The critic acknowledged the complex pressures that accompany the administration of nationwide elections but maintained that these challenges make it more important, not less, for electoral institutions to build and maintain public trust. “Leadership is measured by courage and a willingness to address problems transparently,” he said.

Noting that Prof. Yakubu’s tenure formally ended on October 7, 2025, Ejiofor called on incoming leadership and stakeholders across the political spectrum to work together to strengthen INEC’s processes and restore confidence in the country’s elections. He urged reforms that prioritize transparency, robust technical support, and inclusive dialogue with civil society and election observers.

Ejiofor concluded by appealing for renewed commitment to electoral integrity: “May INEC regain the full confidence of the people. Citizens must be able to trust that their votes are counted transparently and fairly.”