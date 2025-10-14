Ejiofo decries rising trend of certificate forgery, age falsification in public service

…Calls for stronger institutional checks and accountability

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, Onitsha

A political analyst, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq., KSC, has expressed concern over what he described as the growing cases of certificate irregularities and age falsification among public officials, warning that the trend undermines the credibility of Nigeria’s governance and justice systems.

In a statement issued on Monday, titled “When the Forged Hand Signs Official Documents – The Curious Case of Certificate Forgery in Public Office,” Ejiofor said the situation reflects a wider challenge of institutional weakness and inadequate verification procedures within the public sector.

He noted that despite the rigorous screening processes that often accompany public appointments, instances of falsified credentials occasionally emerge, raising questions about the thoroughness of vetting mechanisms.

“It is a worrying development that points to gaps in institutional oversight,” Ejiofor said. “Our investigative and regulatory agencies must continue to strengthen due diligence in verifying public records.”

He added that the issue of document falsification was not limited to any single arm of government but reflected broader systemic lapses that require coordinated reform efforts.

Ejiofor commended recent disciplinary measures taken by relevant oversight bodies to address such infractions, describing them as necessary steps toward restoring integrity in public service.

He also reflected on the legal implications of such cases, noting that while the ‘de facto officer doctrine’ allows official acts to remain valid in the public interest, it does not absolve individuals found culpable of wrongdoing.

“The law protects the public interest, not the fraudulent actor,” he explained. “Institutions must be strengthened to prevent such lapses and ensure accountability at all levels.”

Ejiofor described document falsification as a serious ethical and institutional concern that erodes public confidence and called for stronger reforms to prevent recurrence.

“A nation cannot thrive on weak ethical foundations,” he said. “Strengthening verification systems and promoting accountability are essential to rebuilding trust in public institutions.”