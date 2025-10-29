Egberipou emerges President as new Nigeria Squash Federation board take steps to elevate

The Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF) has inaugurated a new board with Mr Wilson Egberipou emerging as President, while Mr Haniel Hadison emerged Vice-President, ushering in a fresh wave of optimism for the game’s development in the country.

The 15-member board, inaugurated under the supervision of the National Sports Commission, is expected to redefine the direction of squash in Nigeria by prioritising grassroots development, corporate engagement, and enhanced player welfare.

Egberipou a former player, is expected to bring his experience to bear by building on the successes of the immediate past administration by restoring Nigeria’s dominance in African squash and positioning the country for global competitiveness.

He said the new board would adopt a practical approach to governance by improving infrastructure, promoting transparency, and investing in the youth.

“Our vision is to make Nigeria a powerhouse in African squash and a contender globally,” Egberipou said.

“We’ll deepen youth programmes, strengthen the national league, and ensure professionalism in all our engagements,” he said

Vice-President Haniel Hadison, who has been instrumental in developing young athletes across several sports, stressed the need for collaboration between the private and public sectors to attract sponsorships and revive interest in squash.

He said the board would explore strategic partnerships with schools, clubs and corporate organisations to sustain developmental programmes, adding that inclusivity would be a central focus of the new administration.

Also on the board is Tomi Falase the immediate past Chairman of the Lagos State Squash Association (LSSA) a strong advocate for grassroots development.

Falase, who has championed several initiatives such as the 2022 International Classic and several editions of Prime Atlantic Squash Tournament at increasing representation in the game, said the new administration would pay attention to building pathways for young players to develop their skills from grassroots to elite competition.

“We cannot grow squash without investing in our young players.

“Our focus will be to create more opportunities for them to compete and gain confidence through structured programmes,” he said.

The new board also includes Dr Okechukwu Paul, Moses Helda, Iniobong Esuene, Taiwo Akinkoye, Adamu Erena, Umar Yusuf Aliyu, Ogujiofor Jerry, Durosinlorun Yusuf, Jonah Attach, Bola Esan, Sola Adekunle and Secretary-General Raphael Oyinloye.

As the board settles into it’s responsibilities, emphasis will likely be placed on developing squash at the grassroots level by introducing the sport into school curricula and establishing regional training centres.

The revitalisation of the national league should also be on the agenda, with plans to introduce a ranking-based system and incentives to motivate players.

There is also an urgent need to rehabilitate existing squash courts and build new standard facilities across the states to bridge infrastructural gaps.

The new leadership is expected to embark on capacity building through coaching and officiating programmes to raise the technical quality of the game.

Corporate partnerships are projected to form a major part of the NSF’s revenue drive, with the board looking to attract sponsors by enhancing the sport’s visibility through media collaborations and digital storytelling.

By promoting international exposure for athletes, embracing technology for performance analysis, and establishing trust-driven governance, the new NSF board appears poised to reignite public interest in squash and elevate Nigeria’s standing on the continental and global stage.