Efe Omoregbe champions girl-child education with E2E soiree

By Juliet Ebirim

In celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child, Educate2Empower (E2E) hosted an inspiring soiree on Saturday, October 11, 2025, in Lekki, Lagos. Themed “The Educated Girl: Nigeria’s Most Powerful Untapped Resource,” the event brought together advocates, educators, and changemakers committed to advancing girl-child education across the country.

A major highlight of the evening was the screening of ADDA, a moving documentary which tells the inspiring story of Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, Nigeria’s first female President of the Court of Appeal. Through her journey, the film highlights the life-changing impact of education and serves as a rallying cry for nationwide action.

According to Efe Omoregbe, Founder and CEO of Buckwyld Media and initiator of the E2E campaign, the project harnesses the power of storytelling to drive social impact. “We are well aware of the immense capacity of film to influence perspectives and engender behavioural change… We believe our modest initiative can contribute significantly to the efforts of stakeholder organizations and corporate players working tirelessly to reverse this unacceptable situation.” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode reiterated that education is a tool to break cycles of poverty and strengthen communities and called for greater investment in girls’ education nationwide.

The panel session, was moderated by Bola Yinka-Obebe, and featured Betty Abah, Lucy Ameh, Theo Ukpaa, and Oluwatomisin Adebukola, who shared insights on overcoming cultural and systemic barriers to education and fostering mentorship for young girls.