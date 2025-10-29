EFCC trains motor dealers on measures to tackle money laundering, terror financing

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday trained over 400 motor dealers in Osun on measures to take towards tackling money laundering and terror financing.

The training was part of the Commission’s effort to control terror financing and money laundering using unsuspecting legitimate businesses in the country.

Delivering her keynote address, the Zonal Coordinator, Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Directorate, Mrs Toyin Ehindero-Benson, said the training was aimed at strengthening collaboration with stakeholders and promote compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing regulations.

She stressed the need for business owners especially car dealers to verify the identity of their customers to avert falling victims of money laundering or terror financing.

“We urge all participants to pay close attention, ask questions, and apply the knowledge gained from today’s event to your daily business operations. Together, we can build a safer and more transparent busines environment.

“The commission is proud that motor dealers in Osun recorded over 85% compliance with the scooming regulation, we have over 400 participant here today, we only have very few of you that have not registered with Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML). I charge the association in other states to emulate what Osun is doing”, she added.

In his remark, Governor Ademola Adeleke who was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Bunmi Jenyo urged motor dealers to make compliance with EFCC directive non optional.

“I want the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON) Osun State members to know that compliance is not optional. Register your businesses and get the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering certificate. Keep meticulous records. Report suspicious transactions. Avoid cash payments for high-value vehicles. These steps are not bureaucratic hurdles; they are shields to protect your livelihoods and our State’s economy”, he said.

Ealier, the National Vice President of AMDON, Adeniyi Bankole, advised his members to always cooperate with EFCC, follow the rules and regulations and to avoid the mistake of logging money of unknown sources into their accounts.

The Osun State Chairman of AMDON, Azeez Aliu, disclosed that the programme is to strengthen transparency compliance and accountability within the automobile industry.