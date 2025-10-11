EFCC probes passengers arrested with $6,180, £53,415 at Lagos airport

By Dickson Omobola

Security officials have intercepted and arrested two passengers, Mamud Nasidi and Yahaya Nasidi, at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport while allegedly attempting to board a flight with $6,180 and £53,415 cash.

The travellers, who failed to declare the cash, were intercepted during routine checks before boarding an Aero Contractors flight.

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Okotie Eboh, Ikoyi, Lagos, have also commenced investigations into the incident.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Capt Ado Sanusi, said: “My head of security reported to me that a flight was slightly delayed because one of our security agents noticed some passengers carrying heavy luggage into the cabin and advised them to check in the bags if the cabin could not accommodate them.

“But they said they could not check it in. When asked why, they replied that it was because the bags contained money. They were then informed that they should have declared it, as there are procedures that must be followed before boarding our flights with money.

“Then they said they were security agents carrying a suspect, and the money was supposed to be an exhibit. Our security agents now said, ‘Why are you carrying a suspect? We have the procedure for carrying a suspect, we have ways in which we check in a suspect, board and deboard a suspect.’

“But then, another security agent came and said they would not travel. So, they were deboarded at that point. We are not sure how much the money is.”