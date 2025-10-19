EFCC, NIS, NCoS complete deportation of 192 foreigners convicted for cyber-terrorism in Lagos

By Innocent Anaba

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in collaboration with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), has completed the deportation of 192 foreign nationals convicted for cyber-terrorism, internet fraud, and other related financial crimes in Lagos.

The exercise, which marked the conclusion of a major cross-agency operation, followed the arrest and successful prosecution of 759 suspects during a large-scale sting operation conducted by the EFCC on December 10, 2024, at Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the EFCC, the deportation process began on Friday, August 15, 2025, after the convicts were sentenced by the Federal High Court in Lagos for offences bordering on cybercrime, money laundering, and Ponzi scheme operations.

The first batch of 42 convicts — comprising Chinese and Filipino nationals — was deported on August 15, while subsequent batches followed throughout August and September. The final batch of 51 convicts, including 50 Chinese nationals and one Tunisian, departed Nigeria on October 16, 2025, bringing the total number of deported foreigners to 192.

The deported individuals included nationals of China, the Philippines, Tunisia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Timor-Leste. Their removal was carried out in coordinated stages between August and mid-October 2025, in line with court directives and immigration regulations.

Investigations revealed that the convicts were part of a sophisticated cybercrime and Ponzi scheme syndicate operating under the cover of Genting International Co. Limited, in collaboration with some Nigerian accomplices.

The operation, based on credible intelligence, exposed large-scale online fraud, identity theft, and cyber-enabled Ponzi schemes targeting both local and international victims. Evidence further indicated that the foreigners not only managed the fraudulent platforms but also trained local recruits on how to execute the scams.

Following their convictions, the Nigerian Immigration Service carried out their deportation as ordered by the court.