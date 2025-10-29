EFCC hands over properties recovered from fake spiritualist to victim

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

Ola Olukoyede, Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has handed over properties and money recovered from a fake spiritualist and advance fee fraudster, Fatai Alli, to a victim, Daniel Attiogbe, in Ibadan.

Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Oyewale said the properties were recovered as proceeds of crime by the Advance Fee Fraud Section of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the EFCC from Alli, also known as Baba Abore, Baba Osun.

According to him, the properties include: a five-bedroom duplex with a bedroom bungalow situated at Kasumu village in Odo-ona, Elewe, Ibadan; and a bungalow of two sets of three-bedroom flats situated at plot 182, block D, Lapiti layout, Akanran road, Amuko, in Ibadan.

He said it also included a three-bedroom bungalow situated in Idi Ayunre village, Oluyole Local Government Area, Ibadan.

”Others are one grey- colour Honda Pilot SUV with Chassis number: 2HKY18414H621545 and registration number: LND 696 CK and a Toyota Corolla Saloon with Chassis No. 2T1BU40E49C142502.”

He said the commission also handed over the N1.1 million recovered to the victim.

According to him, the Ibadan Acting Zonal Director, Assistant Commander of EFCC, ACE 1, Hauwa Ringim, made the presentation on behalf of the chairman in a brief reception.

Olukoyede, while handing over documents for the properties and the vehicles’ papers to Attiogbe, said the recoveries were released to the victim as ordered by the court.

“Obeying court orders is mandatory, and as an agency of the federal government, we know the importance of that, and that is what we are doing here today.

”This is an indication that the EFCC carries out its activities within the ambit of the law. Also, this is to reassure Nigerians of the Commission’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

“I want to assure you that the EFCC will continue to combat economic and financial crimes head on, and stop at nothing to ensure that any fraudulent person besmirching the image of the country through fraudulent activities will be brought to book,” he said.

Receiving the ‘Letter of Release’ and documents of the properties, Attiogbe thanked the EFCC for its unequivocal commitment and diligence towards the fight against economic and financial crimes.

He also lauded the professionalism and integrity displayed by the Commission’s officers in carrying out their official responsibilities.

The recoveries were handed over to the victim following a final forfeiture order by Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan.

Vanguard News