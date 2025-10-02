Educationist, Oluwaluyi urges govt to invest more in education

By Innocent Anaba

A veteran educationist, Oluwaluyi Uzorechi, has called on governments at all level to invest more in education, noting that the government need to go beyond taxing private schools, but also visit schools and find ways to encourage teachers.

Oluwaluyi, fondly called “Mummy Perfect Praise,” who has spent five decades shaping young minds, during the week celebrated her golden jubilee in the teaching profession with a renewed call on government to prioritise education in Nigeria.

Oluwaluyi, who marked her 50 Years in education, said in Lagos, “I am a product of God’s grace. I came from a broken home where I was denied the opportunity to attend secondary school. But my grandmother saw the potential in me and never stopped encouraging me.”

From starting out as a Grade III teacher in 1975, she served in schools across Nigeria before venturing into private education with the establishment of Perfect Praise Schools at Isheri Olowora, Lagos. She recounted how her dream began in an empty classroom with no pupils.

“I would dress up, stand in front of the board, and teach an empty classroom, talking to myself as if students were there. One day, God told me to reduce the fees, and shortly after, parents began bringing their children. Within weeks, I had 50 pupils.”

Today, Perfect Praise Schools has grown into a thriving institution with over 700 students and 57 teachers, fully accredited to conduct West African Examinations Council, WAEC and National Examinations Council, NECO, examinations.

Oluwaluyi who called for more attention paid to education, said: “The government needs to go beyond taxing private schools. They should revisit schools and find ways to encourage teachers. The recent curriculum change should also be carefully reviewed before being implemented.”

She also highlighted the role of parents in sustaining educational standards. “Parents need to take full responsibility for their children. These days, some parents even come to school to slap teachers for correcting their kids. Back in the day, standard and discipline mattered.”

At 73, Oluwaluyi continues to play an active role in education while also being recognised as one of Nigeria’s Notable Women by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs. She is a member of the Red Cross Society, a philanthropist who offers free scholarships, and a committed mentor to the next generation.

“Today, many want quick success without paying the price. In the past, parents made sacrifices for their children, but that sense of commitment is fading,” she said, urging renewed dedication from both government and families.