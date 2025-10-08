Education Minister unveils smart classrooms, legacy park For FGGC Abuloma at 50

Mrs Inyang Ukpe (middle), Principal, FGC Port Harcourt, representing Minister of Education, Dr Alausa, cutting the tape to commission the Old Girls Legacy Projects at the FGGC Abuloma 50th Anniversary.

Federal Government Girls College Abuloma, Port Harcourt, Rivers State attained 50 years of existence Thursday with the unveiling of four Smart Classrooms and a Legacy Park delivered by the Old Girls of the School.

Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa, Special Guest on the occasion, said the projects unveiled by Inyingi Brown, Head of Service, Rivers state, further sets the college apart among the most outstanding in 21st Century Nigeria.

Represented by the Principal, Federal Government College (FGC), Port Harcourt, Alausa noted that the N50Million investment by the FGGC Abuloma Old Girls Association again elevates the school’s capacity at preparing young girls for the future to be globally competitive in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

He said the Infrastructure upgrade being delivered by the FGGC Old Girls was in addition to provision of 23 laptops for the ICT Lab and the crucial renovations of the Biology Laboratory and the school library, complemented by the Legacy Of Giving, a mentorship programme.

“Access to clean water, which you addressed through the repair of the water reticulation system in the hostels, speaks directly to students welfare, a top priority for the Ministry of Education”, he added.

Reflecting on the anniversary theme, ‘Roots to Golden Fruits: Remembering the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Empowering the Future’, Alausa noted, “The Roots are the pioneering efforts of the founders, the dedication of the early teachers, and investment made by the Federal Government 50 years ago.”

Itoro Clement Isong, National President of the Old Girls Association, noted FGGC Abuloma, founded as beacon of light to shape young minds and mold future leaders has produced doctors, engineers, teachers, artists, entrepreneurs, homemakers, beauty queens, politicians and public servants and achievers across careers, making the difference across the globe.

“Over the years, we have worked to support the school and its students. Today, we are proud to launch our two legacy projects: The Alumnae Legacy Park and the STEAM-enabled Smart Classrooms”, she said.

Appraising the ‘Alumnae Legacy Park’ as a testament to the enduring bonds of friendship and sisterhood forged in the school years back, Isong capped that, “The STEAM-enabled Smart Classrooms represent our commitment to the future. In a rapidly changing world, we must equip our students with the skills they need to lead and innovate.”

The projects, she emphasized, were made possible with goodwill contributions by Sterling One Foundation, BGI Energy Services LTD, Zomay Group, Seplat Cares -Seplat Energy’s comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability initiatives, Sparkle MFB, WOWBII, Ceion Innovations Limited, and X3M Ideas.

Ibim Semenitari, Chairperson Board of Trustees and former Acting Managing Director, NDDC, said, “This is not the first time the Old Girls are executing projects here. We have a complete ICT Lab, Sick Bay for the school, Scholarship Scheme that helps indigent children.

“We have even supported some Old Girls who found it difficult to go to University to accomplish their dream. We have a mentorship programme where Old Girls mentor the younger ones. So, this 50th anniversary, we said, let us do something different.

“The Smart Classrooms are simply next generation, the most current you can have. It allows the children and teachers to interface in real time in manners that make the children enjoy the content, and to access virtual reality to make things happen.”

On how much the students make the Old Girls proud in academic excellence, Ibim said, “In national competitions, they do well. This is the breeding home for queens: Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), an old girl (Senior Prefect 1980) is in charge of electricity in Washington DC.

“An old girl was the very first black person (male or female) to be president of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association. So, we are proud of the quality of girls that this school has produced. The Alumni was started in the early 1990s.”

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, lawyer and investor, who made a N20M as husband to an FGGC Abuloma Old Girl, called for reflections that would help return Rivers state to her old values and culture of unity and looking out for one another.

Monarch of Abuloma, Bright Ateke Fiboinumama, said the school has impacted the community positively, pledging sustained commitment to continue to support and protect the school.