Education: Edo IDPs receive RHIFIL’s 6 renovated classrooms

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Edo State Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, Camp, at the Home for the Needy, HfN, has received six renovated classrooms for primary school pupils by the Rural Health Initiative for Improved Living, RHIFIL, as part of its humanitarian and educational interventions.

The renovated six classrooms were commissioned by the Edo State Ministry of Health officials, who also commended the NGO for the love and compassion they have and demonstrated to add value to the lives of the children and parents of the IDP camp, and added that the project is highly appreciated which also serves as a model for NGO-led interventions in healthcare and education within displaced communities.

Speaking at the project launch, President, RHIFIL, Rev. Josephine Kpere Daibo, explained that the initiative began after observing the poor learning conditions at the camp, dusty floors, cracked walls, and a lack of desks and chairs.

Meanwhile, the organisation’s impact continues to attract both local and international donors, including the Babos Foundation (USA), which regularly supports food and welfare programmes through RHIFIL.

Daibo said: “Our hearts were moved by what we saw. We decided to renovate and plaster two school blocks comprising six classrooms to give these children a better future.

“This is not RHIFIL’s first major project at the IDP camp. In 2015, the organisation completed and handed over 15 modern water-system toilets designed for boys at the camp, improving sanitation and hygiene for hundreds of residents.

“Our goal is to provide comprehensive health education, diagnosis, and treatment to over 300 individuals in each community, ensuring access to essential healthcare for those in need.”

A Local teacher and spokesperson of the school, Mr. Mathew Olisa commended Rev. Daibo’s determination, saying: “She has faith like her pastor, Archbishop Benson Idahosa. Once she decides to act, she believes it will work.”

In his remarks, the Executive Director, Home for the Needy Foundation, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho added: “Her good works have earned her a name that will not be forgotten by the displaced persons she serves.”

Also, the management of the Home for the Needy Foundation has commended RHIFIL’s contribution to displaced families, describing Rev. Daibo as “a mother to many, a meticulous leader, and a visionary humanitarian.”

Hope Rising from Uhogua

Located in Uhogua, about 25 kilometres from Benin City, the Home for the Needy (HfN) IDP Camp tells a story of resilience and hope.

Children who once fled violence are now becoming doctors, lawyers, engineers, and educators, proof that education can turn trauma into opportunity.

Founded in 1992 to care for orphans and vulnerable children, the camp became a refuge for conflict survivors from northern Nigeria after 2012.

Today, it shelters over 3,000 displaced persons, providing food, healthcare, and free education, much of it supported by local farming and community partnerships.