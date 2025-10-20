Edu Muyyassir: From visa denial to writing book on resilience

By Onyeka Ezike

At just 17 years old, Edu Muyyassir, a freshman at Pan Atlantic University, Lagos State, studying Information Science and Media Studies, has turned his personal struggles and adversity into a powerful message of hope, grit, and resilience.

His first published book titled “The comeback code,” is a compelling guide on resilience and perseverance. It is making waves as a timely tool and intervention for young Nigerians and beyond, offering practical guides and strategies to rise above life’s many challenges.

An indigene of Epe Local Government Area in Lagos State, Edu, the son of a family of six, recently graduated from Loyola Jesuit College in Abuja. Although an average student academically in his secondary school days, he found his true calling in writing, coding, and chess. “I have a passion for writing, playing chess, and coding for software development. I can also design websites,” he says.

His passion for technology led him to develop an app to help people battling addiction, though he has to wait until he is 18 before he can publish it on Google Play.

Edu’s journey into writing this compelling self-help book began with a crushing setback. “After securing a flight ticket to pursue my education in the United States, my student visa was denied because of the restriction placed by the administration of President Donal Trump. The rejection moved me to tears, further pushing me into despair, on the edge of depression. It broke me, and I lost my joy,” Edu recalls.

But instead of sulking and staying in an unproductive state, he redirected his pain into purpose, writing a book that speaks to anyone facing life’s myriad trials—be it joblessness, addiction, grief, or illness. The book also speaks to those battling mental health challenges, offering a lifeline to rediscover purpose and resilience.

Highlighting how his book can help readers, he says: “This book can help anybody—be it students, workers, artisans, etc. The book is broken into easy-to-read chapters that encourage readers to be deliberate about their growth; to have the willingness and determination to start over again, believe again, and win again. There is also a chapter that talks about resilience in parenting, especially in this generation where social media, even with all its advantages, influences a lot of young people negatively.

“There is a chapter that speaks to spiritual resilience because, for many people, when things do not go well for them, they blame God for it. So, I try to encourage them to understand that there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and that their struggle is a path to their prosperity.

“Close to the end of the book, there is a section where readers can access materials to help them begin their journey of rebuilding stronger.”

The book, available on Gumroad and soon through Edu’s forthcoming website, targets young Nigerians in particular, tackling the frustrations of a challenging socio-economic landscape.

He aims to guide readers—especially secondary and tertiary students in transitional phases—toward success without compromising their values. “I want young people to know they can succeed without turning to drugs, crime, violence, or other related vices,” he says.

He adds: “While this book does not promise to solve all people’s problems, it gives them hope and encourages them to build resilience, be deliberate, and to have a strategy for success. It not only teaches general resilience; it also teaches about resilience in the workplace. Also, for academics, the book will help young people to be clear about what they want from life and how to achieve their goals.”

Speaking about his future ambitions, Edu plans to publish more self-help books, create motivational courses, and mentor young people across Nigeria and Africa.

With dreams of becoming a data analyst and a philanthropist supporting displaced communities across Africa, he is also eyeing a future in politics.