Edo PDP leader criticizes Oshiomhole’s constituency palliatives

Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

By Ozioruva Aliu

A leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo North Senatorial District and former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Shegun Saiki on Monday criticized the Senator representing the district at the senate, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole over his recent distribution of motor-cycles, grinding machines, sewing machine and cash gifts to some members of the senatorial district.

Saiki described the action of the former governor as negation of what he said he was going to do as senator when campaigning likening it to doing what he vowed never to do.

Saiki said, “It is like somebody vomiting and swallowing it back. Which constituency project is he doing after two years in the Senate. What can anybody buy with N100,000 in this present economy? Oshiomhole only gave money to people that visited him.”

Oshiomhole, in an interview he granted before his election to the National Assembly, promised to restructure the way constituency projects are carried out.

He queried the idea of a senator giving out grinding machines and motorbikes as empowerment saying “That is more offensive. How are you empowering a young man in his 20s with a motorbike? You are destroying him. I think the government must refocus the long term strategy to empower the people.”

But the Chief of Staff Oshiomhole, Victor Oshioke, said Oshiomhole built classroom blocks, market stores besides the items distributed.

“What Oshiomhole meant was that a Senator should not be judged by sharing items but by enduring legacies and jobs created.”

Vanguard News