Edo launches maternal, neonatal mortality reduction initiative

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State government has commenced a five-day workshop on Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII), aimed at improving the survival rate of mothers and newborns across the state.

The workshop which started in Benin City brought together key health stakeholders, including officials from the Federal Ministry of Health, representatives of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, professional bodies, and local health authorities.

The programme, first introduced by the Federal Government in November 2024, seeks to strengthen maternal and newborn health systems and reduce preventable deaths through innovation, collaboration, and evidence-based planning.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Adams Oshiomhole who formally flagged off the MAMII initiative said, over the course of the workshop, participants are expected to deepen their understanding of the framework and objectives of MAMII, explore the causes of maternal and neonatal deaths, and develop strategies to improve health outcomes in communities across the state.

Speaking from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Ms. Jacinta Igbigbi said the initiative is aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal mortality rates in Nigeria and the Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, has directed the campaign should be taken to local communities where the issues are prevalent.

In a goodwill message, the Board chairman of the Primary Healthcare Development Agency (PHCDA), Dr. Odiase Ehiabhi commended the initiative saying “This one time opportunity where you have all the stakeholders as far as health is concerned in the state to be debate how maternal amd neonatal would be curtailed in the state.

“I am happy with the array of stakeholders in health sector to discuss this.”

Also, the Special Adviser on Health to Governor Monday Okpebholo Andrew Iyamu, said he has visited several Primary Health Centres(PHCs) across the state and saw some very good ones and others that should be improved “The governor has said that all hands must be on deck in the health sector to give the best for our people.”

On his part, the Edo State Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Eustace Oseghale commended Governor Okpebholo for his commitment to health and appealed that the government should ensure completion of all PHCs.

The Edo State SWAp (Sector-Wide Approach) Coordinator, Dr. Godswill Omijie, explained that the MAMII programme is designed to address the root causes of maternal and neonatal mortality and to identify practical solutions to eliminate them. He revealed that four local government areas currently account for the highest number of cases, making targeted intervention crucial.