Edo group backs Obaseki’s MOWAA project

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo Unity League (EUL) on Monday backed the Godinw Obaseki-initiated Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) project which he initiated to establish a tourism hub in Benin City, the state capital.

The project has been a subject of criticism in some quarters in the state because it was cited in the area once occupied by the Central Hospital, without creating an alternative for the public and also seen as a facility he intended to use to house artefacts returned to the Benin Kingdom without the consent of the monarch.

But the EUL in a statement by its Coordinator General, Prof. Akenuwa Obarogie commended the initiators of the MOWAA project saying the edifice spotlights the “indefatigability of the Benin cultural heritage in the comity of Africa cultural entities.”

The statement said the decision to back the project was taken at a steering committee meeting on the inauguration of a Cultural Renaissance Summit planning committee where he said the Board of Trustees of the EUL presented an official statement of appreciation to the state and the federal government on the project.

The statement said “That the Benin nation is the centre of cultural microcosm in Africa is a truism that cannot be tainted, therefore, the preservation as well as the commercial subscription to Museum’s services is sacred duty that the average Edo man and woman owes the world class heritage viewing destination.

“The recent endorsement of the Museum of West African Arts in a viral video by a worldwide Arts and Culture intellectual – High Priest Osemwengie Ebohon is worthy of emulation, and deserving of commendation.

“We respectfully call on all public and private tertiary institutions to make the Museum a point of reference in practicals and research explorations. We call on cultural and business entities in Nigeria and the diaspora to rally the Museum to succeed exceedingly, to attract other multinational cultural heritage investments in our dear State.”