Edo Govt urges support for repatriation efforts at movie premiere

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — The Edo State Government has called for greater support in its ongoing efforts to secure the repatriation of looted artworks belonging to the state.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Tourism and Creative Economy, Dr. Munirat Lecky, made the call during the premiere of “Osamede,” a film inspired by the 1897 British invasion of the Benin Kingdom, held in Benin City.

Dr. Lecky described the film as a powerful example of cultural preservation through entertainment, noting that it aligns with the government’s drive for restitution and the protection of Edo’s artistic heritage.

“It is important for sharing our story. The world is talking today about the Benin Moat and the repatriation of the bronzes, so it is timely that this movie is coming out now,” she said.

She added that “Osamede” showcases how authentic storytelling can drive cultural tourism and economic development.

“This film will attract people to Edo State and spark young people’s curiosity about their heritage. That’s the kind of cultural investment we need,” Lecky noted.

According to her, the movie’s production created direct economic impact in Ososo and Fugar, where it was filmed, through local employment, vendor engagement, and income opportunities for residents who participated as extras and support staff.

The film tells the story of a young woman who discovers ancestral warrior powers during the 1897 British invasion of her homeland, positioning authentic African history as the foundation for contemporary superhero storytelling.

The Executive Producer, Lilian Olubi, described the movie as an act of restitution for the people of the Benin Kingdom, whose cultural heritage was plundered during the colonial invasion.

The lead actress, Ivie Okujaye Egboh, who played the title role Osamede, said the screening was one of the most meaningful moments of her career.

“Playing a Benin warrior in the actual kingdom, surrounded by descendants of those warriors, was powerful. I felt the weight of every scene. When the audience stood and applauded, I knew we had honoured their ancestors,” she said.

The Director, James Omokwe, said he worked closely with Benin cultural historians to ensure historical accuracy and authenticity in portraying the kingdom’s legacy.

Similarly, William Benson, who played Iyase, Osamede’s nemesis, praised the warm reception from the Benin audience.

“You could feel the pride in the room. Beyond entertainment, this was about people seeing their power reflected back at them. That’s rare. That’s special,” he said.

Osamede is set for a nationwide cinema release on October 17, followed by a UK theatrical debut on October 31, and a North American release on November 7. Nile Entertainment Group is handling its global distribution.