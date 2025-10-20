Edo Govt targets rural roads infrastructure to boost agricultural products marketing

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE government of Edo State has promised to work on rural roads to boost the access to agricultural products as it proceeds to establish the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing rural connectivity and improving access to agricultural markets across the state.

One of the objectives of RAAMP which is a federal government initiative is to improve transport conditions and bring sustained access to the rural population through rehabilitating and maintaining rural transport infrastructure in a sustainable manner in selected areas in states in Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Works, Hon Felix Akhabue who presented Governor Monday Okpebholo disclosed this during a one-day stakeholders’ consultation meeting held in Benin City, organised by the Edo State Government in collaboration with the Federal Project Management Unit (FPMU) and other development partners.

Okpebholo reiterated the administration’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure and inclusive rural development.

He said “We are committed to continuing meaningful road projects across rural communities in Edo State. This reform is people-driven and built on government-private partnership that ensures participatory budgeting. It is aimed at closing the gap between urban and rural areas.”

The consultation focused on two critical components of the reform—the creation of a State Road Fund (SRF) and a Rural Access Road Agency (RARA)—both designed to institutionalise road maintenance and enhance access for agricultural activities.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, emphasised the importance of RAAMP in tackling post-harvest losses and supporting rural livelihoods.

On his part, Irabor Ehizojie, who represented the National Coordinator of RAAMP, Aminu Mohammed, noted that the project would provide lasting solutions to infrastructure deficits in rural areas and boost agricultural trade.

State Project Coordinator, Owara Obamwonyi, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting that the initiative is poised to “improve the welfare of rural communities and create economic linkages through better road networks.”

A highpoint of the session was a workshop presentation delivered by Graham Smith, Lead Consultant from FPMU, which provided a framework for reform and spurred in-depth discussions among stakeholders, including local leaders, civil society groups, and development agencies.