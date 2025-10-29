Edo government, Ex-DG differ on call for return of government properties

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State government and former deputy governor of the state, Hon Marvelous Omobayo on Tuesday engaged in a verbal war over a directive by the state government that he should return all government property and assets still in his possession within one week.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Fred Itua said the government has observed that several official items, including vehicles, documents, and other State-owned assets assigned to Mr. Omobayo, during his tenure which he described as brief and illegal were yet to be returned to the appropriate authorities, despite multiple formal reminders.

The statement read that “The Edo State Government reiterates that all assets acquired or utilised in the course of public service remain the property of the State and must be duly returned upon cessation of office. The continued retention of such property by any individual constitutes a clear breach of public trust and an unlawful possession of state assets.

“Accordingly, Mr. Omobayo is hereby given a period of seven (7) days from the date of this release to comply fully by returning all government property under his custody to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“Failure to comply within the stipulated period will compel the Government to direct the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, to effect his arrest and ensure the immediate recovery of all State assets still in his possession through lawful means.

“No individual, regardless of former position or political affiliation, will be permitted to unlawfully appropriate or retain assets belonging to the people of Edo State.”

When contacted, Omobayo said the issue of his occupation is in court and frowned at the state government referring to him as an illegal deputy governor.

Omobayo said the same Okpebholo government paid him and his aides, their emoluments for the eleven days they worked in November 2024 before his tenure ended.

He said First of all, “I am not supposed to comment on that statement because it is subjudice It is in court. There is an appeal waiting for dates since July to that effect, but for the purpose of the word illegal Deputy Governor and returning vehicles, that one is totally out of place to start with.

“The state government should check their records. In the month of November 2024, when we left office, they paid me my salary in December, they paid all my aides alongside. They paid me my salary for 11 days as deputy governor. I will not want to comment more than that.”