Edo gives Obaseki’s ex-deputy ultimatum to return state’s property

The Edo Government has issued a one-week ultimatum to the former deputy governor, Mr Godwin Omobayo, to immediately return all government property and assets still in his possession.

This is contained in a statement by Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Tuesday in Benin.

The state government said several official items, including vehicles, documents, and other state-owned assets assigned to Mr Omobayo during his tenure, were yet to be surrendered to the appropriate authorities, despite formal reminders.

It reiterated that all assets acquired or utilised in the course of public service remain the property of the state and must be duly returned upon cessation of office.

“The continued retention of such property by any individual constitutes a clear breach of public trust and unlawful possession of state assets.

“Accordingly, Mr Omobayo is hereby given a period of seven days from the date of this release to comply fully by returning all government property under his custody to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“Failure to comply within the stipulated period will compel the state government to direct the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, to effect his arrest and ensure the immediate recovery of all State assets still in his possession through lawful means,” it added.

The government said that the Edo Government remains committed to accountability, due process, and the protection of public property.

It said no individual, regardless of former position or political affiliation, would be permitted to unlawfully appropriate or retain assets belonging to the people of Edo State.

“This administration, under the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo, will continue to uphold the principles of transparency, discipline, and integrity in public service, ensuring that all public officers are held to the highest standards of responsibility and probity,” he said.

The government urged Omobayo to respect this directive and avoid actions that could invite consequences or further embarrassment. (NAN)