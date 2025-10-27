Edo former House of Representatives member lauds Tinubu’s reforms

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A former member of the House of Representatives and Federal Commissioner in the Code of Conduct Bureau, Hon Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma on Monday said that the reform policies of President Bola Tinubu were already yielding results in all sectors of the country.

Hon Agbonayinma said the crash in the prices of foodstuffs across the country was an indication that Nigerians would experience ease of life more under Tinubu.

Agbonayima spoke in Benin City, the Edo State capital when he visited orphanage homes as part of activities to mark his 65th birthday.

Accompanied by some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), supporters and family members, Hon Agbonayima visited the Uyiosa And Abeni Orphanages where he feted the orphans.

He said he was delighted to celebrate with the orphans and urged leaders to remember the less privileged.

The former lawmaker blamed corrupt leaders for the woes the country passed through, saying, actions of corrupt leaders drew the country backward but he insisted that the country remained blessed with abundant human and natural resources, which ought to make it great.

The 65 year old celebrant thanked President Tinubu for his reform policies, saying they were already yielding results.

He commended the governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo for his developmental strides in the state describing him as a great leader.