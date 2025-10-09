Edo Education Ministry signs strategic partnership with Chinese university

By Adesina Wahab

In a bold stride towards educational excellence and international collaboration, the Edo State Ministry of Education, under the guidance of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo and supervision of Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu, has signed a strategic partnership between Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma and Fujian jiangxia University, China.

The landmark partnership focuses on advanced research, student exchange, faculty exchange programmes, engineering, electronics, and technological development, positioning Edo State as a beacon of educational innovation in Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking after the ceremony in China, the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu, reaffirmed that the historic partnership was a direct reflection of Senator Monday Okpebholo’s commitment to transforming the educational landscape of Edo State in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Dr. Iyamu, “Education is the foundation of progress, and by connecting our institutions with global centres of excellence like Fujian University, we are preparing Edo youths for the future—equipped with the skills, knowledge, and global exposure to drive development in engineering, technology, and innovation so they can succeed anywhere life takes them.

“This partnership is expected to enhance academic standards, technical expertise, cross border e-commerce, digital economy, talent cultivation, energy transition, vocational education and innovation capacity, while also providing exchange opportunities for students and faculty—fostering global cooperation and intellectual advancement,” he said.

Edo State is indeed setting the pace in educational transformation, building a system where learning meets innovation, and where knowledge drives progress. Under the transformative leadership of Senator Monday Okpebholo and the purposeful coordination of Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu, the state continues to rewrite the narrative of education from rhetoric to results, research, and relevance.