Edo court nullifies illegal chieftaincy titles in Igarra community, award damages

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State High Court sitting in Igarra, Akoko-Edo local government area has nullified the conferment of chieftaincy titles on some individuals on the ground that the 1st defendant in the suit marked HIG/3/2025, Mr. Aliu Ogbodo Suleiman lacked the powers to do so.

Eleven other individuals whom he conferred Ipoje titles on were also sued as co-defendants

The court also awarded N200,000 as cost to the claimant, HRH Oba Adeche Saiki II, The Otaru of Igarra and Akuku Clan.

Oba Saiki II approached the court in January this year and wanted the court to determine whether in view of the provisions of Section 22(10 &Section 24 (1) of the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs law of Bendel State as Applicable in Edo State, the defendant had the right and power to confer on or allowed to be conferred with traditional or honourary chieftaincy titles, within the domain of the claimant and without his approval.

The Otaru also wanted an order setting aside all the titles conferred and received by the defendants without his approval, an order restraining the defendant from further conferring on or allowed to be conferred on or bearing chieftaincy title without his approval among other reliefs.

In his ruling from the Certified True Copy (CTC) made available to journalists in Benin City on Tuesday, Justice E. O. Okoh after hearing and submissions from counsels to the parties said “I have gone through the Originating Summons and I am convinced that there is a genuine and reasonable cause of action in this Suit.

“Flowing from this, this application has merit, since the answer to the question raised in this Originating Summons is in the affirmative, the Claimant is granted the following reliefs against the Defendants.

“An order setting aside all the titles conferred and received by the Defendants without the approval of the Claimant.

“An order of injunction restraining the Defendants, their families, their servants, agents, privies and by whatever name or howsoever called from further conferring on or allowed to be conferred on or bearing any chieftaincy title without the approval of the Claimant.

“I award the sum of 200, 000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) as costs in favour of the Claimant.”