Edo Commissioner for Education, Iyamu, gives scholarship to two students with disabilities

By Adesina Wahab

In a powerful show of support for inclusive education, the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu, has awarded a full scholarship to Efe Jude, a 20-year-old student with disabilities who recently secured admission to study Law at the University of Benin.

Additionally, Dr. Iyamu also paid one academic session’s school fees for Elisha Osisike, a visually impaired student, underscoring the Edo State Government’s commitment to supporting inclusive education.

Dr. Iyamu encouraged the students to remain diligent, disciplined, and focused in their academic pursuits despite the challenges they may face.

He emphasized that physical limitations should never be a barrier to success or a reason to give up on one’s dreams. He reminded them that determination, hard work, and a strong will are essential ingredients for overcoming obstacles and achieving their goals.

He urged the students to see their disabilities not as setbacks, but as unique experiences that can fuel their resilience and drive to excel.

The beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support. Efe Jude and Elisha Osisike described the intervention as “life-changing,” saying it eased a major financial burden and renewed their confidence in pursuing their goals.

Efe expressed relief over how the scholarship arrived just in time. Elisha, who is visually impaired, said the gesture showed that society is beginning to recognize the value of persons with disabilities.

Both students praised the commissioner’s support as a beacon of hope and a strong example of inclusive leadership.

This gesture reflects Dr. Iyamu’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable educational environment in Edo State.

Since assuming office, he has championed policies and initiatives aimed at removing barriers to learning and ensuring that every child, irrespective of socioeconomic background, gender, or ability, is given the opportunity to thrive.