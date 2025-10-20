Edo Assembly to probe 2 projects initiated by Obaseki

Obaseki

The Edo House of Assembly says it has received a letter from the state government directing it to investigate two ongoing projects initiated by the immediate past administration of Gov. Godwin Obaseki.

The projects in question are the Radisson Blu Hotel and the Edo Museum of West African Art (EMOWAA).

The letter, from the Office of Secretary to the State Government, was read on the floor of the House by the Clerk, Alhaji Audu Omogbai on Monday in Benin.

Following the reading, the Speaker of the House , Chief Blessing Agbebaku announced that an ad-hoc committee would be constituted at the next sitting to conduct a detailed investigation into the projects.

In a related development, the Assembly also received another letter from Gov Monday Okpebholo, signed by the SSG, Musa Ikhilo requesting the screening and confirmation of nominees for appointment into the Edo State Judicial Service Commission.

Subsequently, the Speaker referred the request to the House Committee on Judiciary with instructions to report back promptly.

Meanwhile, the House has passed for second reading, a bill seeking to repeal the Edo State Private Health Facility (Prohibition) Law of 1984 and to be replaced by Edo Healthcare Regulation and Monitoring Agency (EDOHERMA).

The Assembly felicitated with the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on the occasion of his birthday and 9th coronation anniversary.

The House also observed a minute of silence in honour of the late Mr Gbenga Agun, Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo State Command, who recently passed away.

(NAN)