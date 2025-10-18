Editors shift annual conference to Nov 12-13 in Abuja

Eze Anaba, President, the Nigerian Guild of Editors

…Tinubu assures of attendance as special guest of honour

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the elite professional body of managing directors, editors of print, online, news agencies and broadcast organisations, has announced a shift of its All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) 2025 to November 12–13, 2025.

The Guild said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given his commitment to declare the conference open on November 12, 2025 as Special Guest of Honour in Abuja.

In a press statement by Eze Anaba and Onuoha Ukeh, President and General Secretary respectively, the NGE said the date change was due to circumstances beyond its control. The media body apologised to its members, invited guests, and the general public for any inconvenience the change may cause.

The Guild said the conference venue remains Abuja, and assured that the event will be a veritable platform to dissect issues that would sustain national cohesion and development in the country.

According to the statement, “The Standing Committee of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) regrets to inform members, invited guests and the general public that due to circumstances beyond its control, the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) 2025 has been shifted to November 12–13, 2025. The venue remains the same (Abuja).

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this change of date may cause you. We promise that despite the change of date, ANEC 2025 will be a credible platform to discuss and proffer solutions to issues pertaining to national development and cohesion.

“President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, will declare the conference open, while dignitaries from government, academia, media, the organised private sector, and the diplomatic corps are expected to attend.”

The theme of the conference remains: “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors,” with the sub-theme: “Electoral Integrity and Trust Deficit: What Nigerians Expect in 2027.” The NGE said there will be a keynote address on the theme and sub-theme, with other engaging papers to be delivered over the two days.

Among the papers to be delivered are: “Election Disputes and Judicial Integrity: Navigating the Thin Line Between Law and Politics” by Prof Awa Kalu, SAN, Managing Partner, Awa Kalu & Partners;

“State of the Nation: Imperative of Economic and Political Reforms in a Challenged Nation” by Prof Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, HOD, Political Science and International Relations, University of Abuja.

“The Evolving Face of Journalism: Battling Misinformation, AI Disruption, and Credibility Gap” by Prof Abiodun Adeniyi, Dean, School of Post-Graduate Studies, Baze University; “Media, Terrorism, and National Security: Addressing the Complexities” by Gen. Lucky Irabor (retd), former Chief of Defence Staff.

An Executive Session on the second day will allow editors to interrogate government officials, political and business leaders.

ANEC is held annually for editors to address and discuss national issues with social, economic, and political consequences in Nigeria. This year’s ANEC is expected to attract no fewer than 500 editors and media executives to Abuja, providing a platform to explore ways to promote national development and cohesion through responsible and responsive journalism.