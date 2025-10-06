EDGE Awards 2025: Bola Balogun leads Glam to top honour

In a remarkable moment for Nigeria’s communication industry, Glam Brand Agency, founded by Bola Balogun, has been named the Outstanding Lifestyle Communication Agency of the Decade at the prestigious EDGE Awards organised by Marketing Edge. The award ceremony, held on Friday, September 26, 2025, celebrated a decade of creative excellence, cultural influence, and leadership in shaping beauty and lifestyle storytelling across West Africa.

For Bola Balogun, this recognition is more than a professional milestone. It is a celebration of persistence, innovation, and purpose. Over the last fifteen years, she has become one of the most respected figures in Nigerian beauty and lifestyle communication. Through Glam Brand, she has built a platform that connects global brands with African audiences, changing how the world sees beauty and how African consumers see themselves.

Educated in Psychology at the American University, trained in Fashion Styling and Image Consulting at the Fashion Institute of Technology, and a graduate of the Seed Transformation Program at Stanford Graduate School of Business, Bola combines academic depth with creative instinct. Her vision has helped international beauty giants such as MAC Cosmetics, Hermés, Jean Paul Gaultier, Clarins, and L’Oréal Luxe build meaningful connections with Africa’s growing beauty market.

Under her leadership, Glam Brand has delivered landmark campaigns including the Tiwa Savage MAC Lipstick Launch, Lancôme’s “My Shade My Power” campaign, and Hermés Fragrance’s Barenia launch. These projects not only promoted products but also opened fresh conversations about identity, confidence, and the evolving meaning of beauty in Africa.

Beyond her agency’s client work, Bola has played a major role in industry development. She serves as a national board member on Beauty Care and Wellbeing for the Standard Organization of Nigeria, where she chairs the committee on beauty brands. She is also the first Nigerian judge for the Advertising Week Future is Female Award, reflecting her influence in global marketing and her commitment to women’s representation.

Speaking after receiving the award, Bola said the recognition belongs not only to her but to her team and the brands that believed in her vision. “I am deeply honoured by this recognition,” she said. “For us at Glam Brand, beauty has always been more than looks. It is culture, identity, and confidence. I am proud that we have helped tell stories that matter, and I am even more excited for the next decade.”

The EDGE Awards, formerly known as the Marketing Edge Awards, is one of Nigeria’s most respected platforms celebrating excellence in marketing, advertising, and brand communication. Its rebranding to EDGE Awards reflects a broader vision to honour creativity and impact across multiple industries.

As Glam Brand marks this milestone, the agency continues to expand its work across Africa and deepen collaborations with both global and homegrown beauty and lifestyle brands. For Bola Balogun, the award is not the finish line but another reminder of her mission to shape authentic African stories, build stronger brand connections, and redefine what beauty truly means.