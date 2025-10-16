ECS: NSITF launches sensitization campaign targeting informal workers in Nnewi

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, has launched a sensitization campaign on the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, ECS, targeting workers in Nigeria’s informal sector in the industrial city of Nnewi, Anambra State.

The campaign began on Thursday with a workshop for key stakeholders in the informal economy. The event was led by the NSITF Managing Director and Chief Executive, Barr. Olúwaṣeun Faleye.

Notable attendees included the representative of Governor Charles Soludo, Hon. Peter Uzokwe (representing Nnewi South/Nnewi North/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency), Hon. Peter Aniekwe (representing Anambra East/West Federal Constituency), leaders from various trade associations, and other important stakeholders.

In his keynote address themed “Extending the Employees’ Compensation Scheme to the Informal Economy,” the NSITF MD, Faleye emphasized the vital role of the informal sector, noting that it employs about 80% of Nigeria’s national workforce.

He stressed the sector’s significant contribution to national productivity but expressed concern that many workers, traders, and artisans remain uncovered by social safety nets.

He asked, “If a trader is injured, or an Okada rider suffers an accident, who supports them? For too long, the answer has been no one.”

He explained that the ECS offers essential protection, support, and compensation for workers and their families in cases of work-related injuries, illnesses, disabilities, and deaths.

The NSITF boss stated, “Our goal is to ensure no worker is left behind in securing the future of Nigerian workers and their families. Social protection should not be limited to office workers; it must extend to all workers.”

He encouraged participants to enroll and help spread awareness about the scheme.

In his goodwill message, Hon. Uzokwe, who called for increased funding for the NSITF to bolster its capacity to support Nigerians effectively, urged attendees to embrace the ECS fully.

On his party, Hon.Aniekwe praised the Managing Director’s dedication to repositioning the Fund and encouraged his constituents to take advantage of the ECS benefits.

Other speakers, including NSITF’s Executive Director of Operations Rt. Hon. Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay, Regional Manager for Enugu Dr. Emeka Offor, and General Manager of the Informal Economy Mrs. Chikamadu Onyewuchi, all highlighted the crucial role of the informal sector in Nigeria’s economy and the urgent need to achieve universal social protection coverage.