ECOWAS court to open 2025/2026 legal year in Abuja

By Innocent Anaba

The Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS will on October 2, formally open its 2025/2026 legal year at the court’s headquarters in Abuja.

The event, a major highlight in the court’s calendar, will review its judicial activities over the past year while outlining programmes for the new legal year. It also serves as a platform to reaffirm the court’s mandate as the principal legal organ of the ECOWAS Community, responsible for interpreting and applying community law, safeguarding human rights, and advancing regional integration and the rule of law.

This year’s ceremony is themed: “ECOWAS Court and International Law: Expanding Access and Navigating Contemporary Challenges.”

Among dignitaries expected are José Maria Pereira Neves, President of the Republic of Cape Verde, who will deliver a special address. The opening session will also feature remarks from top government officials, heads of ECOWAS institutions, the diplomatic corps, legal practitioners, academics, international organisations, civil society groups, and the media. A keynote address on the theme will be delivered alongside the opening speech by the President of the ECOWAS Court, Justice Ricardo Gonçalves.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Justice Gonçalves described the legal year as “both a tradition and a necessity,” stressing its importance in consolidating the court’s values.

“The legal year provides an opportunity to reflect on achievements and challenges while reinforcing the court’s commitment to justice, human rights, and regional integration,” he said.

The opening of the legal year, observers note, reaffirms the Court’s pivotal role in promoting accountability, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring the protection of rights within the ECOWAS sub-region.